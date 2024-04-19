Leader of the Opposition calls Kerala Chief Minister “mouthpiece of BJP”

April 19, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has called Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a mouthpiece of the “Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Speaking at Janasamaksham 2024, a meet-the-press programme organised by the Alappuzha Press Club, here on Friday, Mr. Sathesan said the Chief Minister was considering Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an enemy and criticising him to appease the BJP and Mr. Modi.

“During campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Vijayan has heavily criticised Mr. Gandhi and Congress party while remaining largely silent on the BJP. Mr. Gandhi is leading the fight against fascist forces in the country and leads the Opposition INDIA bloc. He is being criticised by the BJP, which is understandable. Mr. Vijayan is trying to go further than the BJP in targeting Mr. Gandhi. It reveals an unholy nexus between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the BJP in Kerala,” said Mr. Satheesan, adding that Mr. Vijayan feared the saffron party.

‘Soft on cases in Kerala’

Citing the police case against Congress leader Shama Mohammed, the Leader of the Opposition said the Chief Minister’s policy was that no one would be allowed to criticise Mr. Modi. He said the Central probe agencies were targeting all those who oppose the Union government, but were going soft on cases in Kerala. Mr. Vijayan had not even been called to “record his statements” in the LIFE Mission case and other corruption allegations.

“The CPI(M) is trying to create space for the BJP in Kerala. But the United Democratic Front (UDF) will not allow the BJP to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls in the State,” Mr. Satheesan said.

He said the CPI(M) was genuinely contesting only in 19 seats, including 15 in Kerala, across the country and ridiculed it for proclaiming to oust the BJP from power in the Lok Sabha polls.

‘Based on facts‘

Mr. Satheesan said that CPI(M) leaders had a role in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam. Ahead of the polls, the BJP has “threatened CPI(M) leaders” using the Directorate of Enforcement to get votes for its candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. He said the corruption allegations against former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja during the COVID-19 pandemic were levelled based on facts and evidence.

On the electoral prospects, he said the UDF would win all the 20 seats in Kerala. “The anti-incumbency factor against the Left Democratic Front government will reflect in the Lok Sabha elections in the State,” he added.