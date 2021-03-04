Kerala

Leader of Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch quits CPI(M)

E.A. Sankaran, national vice chairman of the Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, a feeder organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), resigned from the CPI(M) on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Sankaran said he had resigned in protest against the move of the party to field as LDF candidate in Sulthan Bathery Assembly constituency former KPCC secretary M.S. Viswanathan, who had joined the CPI(M) on the day after resigning from the Congress.

Mr. Sankaran was reportedly considered as the LDF candidate in the constituency for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

