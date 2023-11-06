HamberMenu
LDF’s no-confidence move in Panachikkad fails

November 06, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front’s attempt to move a no-trust motion against the president of the Panchikkad grama panchayat suffered a setback on Monday with the ruling United Democratic Front and Bharatiya Janata Party abstaining from the discussion. Only seven LDF members and an Independent turned up for the meeting of the panchayat here in the morning to discuss the no-confidence motion against Annie Mammen, president of the local body. As per rules, at least 12 out of the 23 members should be present in the meeting to reach the quorum . But with 10 Congress members, four BJP members and 1 Bharath Dharma Jana Sena member staying away, the motion could not be taken up for discussion. Meanwhile, the LDF’s no-confidence motion against the local body’s vice president Roy Mathew is slated for consideration on Tuesday. It, however, is unlikely to happen given the present scenario.

