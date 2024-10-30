ADVERTISEMENT

LDF wrests power in Erumely as Cong. member switches sides

Published - October 30, 2024 08:37 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Subi Sunny, who was elected as a Congress member and served as president from April 2023 to March 2024, defeats UDF’s official candidate with the support of LDF in the election held on Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has once again wrested power in the Erumeli panchayat from the United Democratic Front (UDF) with a Congress member switching sides and was elected president with the support of the LDF.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subi Sunny, who was elected as a Congress member and served as president from April 2023 to March 2024, defeated the UDF’s official candidate with the support of the LDF in the election held on Wednesday. Ms. Sunny secured 12 votes and UDF candidate Lisy Saji got 11 votes.

The election was necessitated when Jijimol Saji of the UDF stepped down in accordance with the rotation agreement within the front.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 23-member council, the Congress has 11 seats, CPI(M) 10, CPI one, and there is one Independent. Despite the UDF having the support of the Independent, the LDF secured power when a Congress member’s vote was invalidated in the voting for president election, resulting in the CPI(M)’s Thankamma Georgekutty becoming president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, an attempt of the UDF to overthrow the LDF-led council with a no-confidence motion was foiled when a Congress member abstained from voting.

Following a byelection in the Ozhakkanad ward, where the Congress retained its seat, the UDF managed to regain power by initiating a no-confidence motion, leading to Ms. Sunny’s presidency on April 12, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

After she stepped down in March 2024 as per an agreement within the party, Ms. Jijimol took over as president. She had recently resigned, paving the way for Lisy Saji to assume presidency. Now the UDF once again lost power when Ms. Sunny switched sides.

The Congress local leadership suspended Ms. Sunny from the primary membership of the party and said legal action would be initiated against her as per the Anti-defection law. “The party leadership had issued a whip to its members for the election, but Ms. Sunny violated it. She will have to face its consequences,” said Binu Mattakkara, Congress Erumely block president.

He also accused the LDF of using underhanded tactics to manipulate the ongoing ward delimitation process in its favour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US