LDF wrests power in Erumely as Cong. member switches sides

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has once again wrested power in the Erumeli panchayat from the United Democratic Front (UDF) with a Congress member switching sides and was elected president with the support of the LDF.

Subi Sunny, who was elected as a Congress member and served as president from April 2023 to March 2024, defeated the UDF’s official candidate with the support of the LDF in the election held on Wednesday. Ms. Sunny secured 12 votes and UDF candidate Lisy Saji got 11 votes.

The election was necessitated when Jijimol Saji of the UDF stepped down in accordance with the rotation agreement within the front.

In the 23-member council, the Congress has 11 seats, CPI(M) 10, CPI one, and there is one Independent. Despite the UDF having the support of the Independent, the LDF secured power when a Congress member’s vote was invalidated in the voting for president election, resulting in the CPI(M)’s Thankamma Georgekutty becoming president.

Later, an attempt of the UDF to overthrow the LDF-led council with a no-confidence motion was foiled when a Congress member abstained from voting.

Following a byelection in the Ozhakkanad ward, where the Congress retained its seat, the UDF managed to regain power by initiating a no-confidence motion, leading to Ms. Sunny’s presidency on April 12, 2023.

After she stepped down in March 2024 as per an agreement within the party, Ms. Jijimol took over as president. She had recently resigned, paving the way for Lisy Saji to assume presidency. Now the UDF once again lost power when Ms. Sunny switched sides.

The Congress local leadership suspended Ms. Sunny from the primary membership of the party and said legal action would be initiated against her as per the Anti-defection law. “The party leadership had issued a whip to its members for the election, but Ms. Sunny violated it. She will have to face its consequences,” said Binu Mattakkara, Congress Erumely block president.

He also accused the LDF of using underhanded tactics to manipulate the ongoing ward delimitation process in its favour.