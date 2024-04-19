LDF workers accuse Biju Ramesh of bribing voters in Aruvikkara

April 19, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tension prevailed in Aruvikkara on Friday night following a visit of hotelier Biju Ramesh to Vadakkemala colony, with Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers accusing him of attempting to bribe voters to influence the election results in the Attingal constituency.

The LDF workers alleged that Mr. Ramesh, a close relative of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Adoor Prakash had visited the colony around 7 p.m. along with six others. They claimed that they were maintaining a vigil in regions in which the UDF candidate had allegedly attempted to bribe voters in the previous elections.

After the Aruvikkara police arrived at the spot following reports of tension between LDF workers and Mr. Ramesh, the vehicles were taken to the police station, where Election Commission officials carried out checks in which nothing was recovered.

Mr. Ramesh told press persons outside the station that he had called the police since he had nothing to hide. The area continued to remain tense late into the night as LDF workers and a few of Mr. Ramesh’s supporters gathered outside the station. A local leader of the CPI(M) has lodged complaints with the Election Commission and the police.