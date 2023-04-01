LDF withdraws hartal call in Idukki

April 01, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has decided to withdraw its hartal call in Idukki district on April 3 in the wake of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promising on Friday that immediate steps will be taken to solve the district’s land-related issues.

On March 25, the LDF had called for a hartal in Idukki on April 3. According to leaders, the hartal was in pursuance of the front’s demand for an ordinance to amend the Land Assignment Act. They attributed the delay to the “anti-people” stance of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese, Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary K. Salimkumar and Kerala Congress (M) Idukki president Jose Palathinal held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

According to the leaders, the Chief Minister said that the government had already taken steps to amend the Act. Hence, it was decided to withdraw the hartal, said the LDF district leadership.