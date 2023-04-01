HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LDF withdraws hartal call in Idukki

CM has agreed to demand on amendment of Land Assignment Act, say front leaders

April 01, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has decided to withdraw its hartal call in Idukki district on April 3 in the wake of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan promising on Friday that immediate steps will be taken to solve the district’s land-related issues.

On March 25, the LDF had called for a hartal in Idukki on April 3. According to leaders, the hartal was in pursuance of the front’s demand for an ordinance to amend the Land Assignment Act. They attributed the delay to the “anti-people” stance of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese, Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary K. Salimkumar and Kerala Congress (M) Idukki president Jose Palathinal held a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

According to the leaders, the Chief Minister said that the government had already taken steps to amend the Act. Hence, it was decided to withdraw the hartal, said the LDF district leadership.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.