LDF wins Veerpad by-poll in Kannur

Kannur

12 August 2021 18:13 IST

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won the by-election to the Veerpad ward in Aralam panchayat in Kannur district with a clear majority. LDF candidate U.K. Sudhakaran defeated Surendran Parakkathazhath of the United Democratic Front (UDF) by a margin of 137 votes.

Both fronts had 17 seats each in the panchayat, and the LDF came to power through a draw of lots. The victory at Veerpad has boosted the confidence of the Left front.

Out of the 1,097 votes polled, the LDF got 608 votes while the UDF secured 471 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party got 11 votes and Independents seven votes.

Advertising

Advertising

The by-election was necessitated following the death of Baby John Pineapplil of the LDF who had won the seat with a majority of eight votes.