LDF wins two seats, BJP gets one in local body bypolls in Alappuzha

Published - July 31, 2024 06:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won two seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged one seat in the local body byelections held in the district, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The LDF retained the Vezhapra West (Ward 13) of the Ramankary grama panchayat. Sarin Kumar B. of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] defeated United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate V.A. Balakrishnan of the Congress party by a margin of nine votes. The poll was necessitated after CPI(M) ward member R. Rajendrakumar resigned in May this year. Mr. Rajendrakumar who had been at odds with the party later joined the Communist Party of India.

The LDF won the Kuttemperoor- A Award (Ward 11) of the Mannar grama panchayat. CPI(M) candidate Saju Thomas defeated UDF candidate Chandrakumar S. of the Congress party by a margin of 120 votes. The seat was earlier held by Sunil Sredhayam of the Congress. He was disqualified after defecting to the LDF, paving the way for the byelection.

The BJP wrested Ariyannursseri (Ward 4) in charge Cheriyanad grama panchayat from the LDF. In the bypoll, BJP candidate O.T. Jayamohan defeated his nearest rival P. Unnikrishnan Nair of the CPI(M) by a margin of 107 votes.

