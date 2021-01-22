LDF wins Thillankeri division

Kannur

22 January 2021 13:48 IST

The LDF continue their winning streak by defeating the UDF candidate in the elections held in Thillankeri division of the district panchayat, on Friday.

Elections here had to be postponed following the death of an earlier UDF candidate Georgekutti Irumbukuzhi.

LDF candidate and CPI (M) district committee member Benoy Kurian won with a majority of 6980 votes. He defeated Linta James of the UDF.

A total of 64.45 % voters had cast their votes in the election. Off the total 32356 votes polled, Mr. Kurian received 18524 votes, while Ms. James managed to garner 11650 votes, followed by K. Jayaprakash of BJP, who got 1329 votes.

Thillankeri is currently the sitting seat of the UDF and the defeat is huge setback for the front which was expecting a win here by contesting Ms. James.

The LDF took the lead in all the panchayats. This is the first time the LDF has taken the lead in Ayyankunnu panchayath, a UDF-influenced area.

With this win, the total strength of LDF has gone up in the district panchayat to 17 out of 24 seats.