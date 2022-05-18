LDF wins five out of six seats in bypoll

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won five out of the six seats in various grama panchayat wards in Kollam where the byelection results were declared on Wednesday.

V.R. Manuraj of CPI(M) was the winner in Klappana East of the Klappana grama panchayat. While he bagged 750 votes, the other contestants S. Vikraman (Congress) and S. Vinayan (BJP) polled 371 and 63 votes respectively.

In the Sangamam ward of Sooranad north grama panchayat B. Sunil Kumar (CPI) won with 510 votes defeating Sudhi Kumar (Congress) who polled 341 votes and BJP candidate P. Gopish 265 votes.

Mampazhathara Saleem of the CPI(M) won the Kazhuthuruthy ward of Aryankavu grama panchayat with 485 votes. Thomas Michael (Congress) received 240 votes, while Lini of the BJP polled 162 votes.

Shisa Suresh of the CPI(M) won with 671 votes in Kalappila ward of Velliam panchayat. Ashwati Vishwanath of the BJP, who polled 402 votes, came second and Congress candidate Tara Rajeev got 222 votes.

A. Bindu Mol of the LDF is the winner in Perinad Nanthirikkal ward. She won with 703 votes, while Congress candidate Suja Athanasius and BJP’s Sheeja Joy received 338 and 44 votes respectively.

Congress candidate Nizam won the Mulayarachal ward in Velinalloor grama panchayat with 793 votes. Sheeja Noushad (CPI) came in the second position with 394 votes, while BJP’s Alumvila Vijayakumar polled 48 votes.