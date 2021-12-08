LDF wins bypolls to 4 wards in district

CPI(M) wins Vettucaud, Edakkode, Pothencode and CPI in in Ponnamchundu

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) triumphed in the byelections held to four local body wards in the district.

The CPI(M) retained its grip on the Vettucaud ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation as well as the two block panchayat wards - Edakkode in Chirayinkeezhu block and Pothencode in Pothencode block.

The CPI wrested the Ponnamchundu ward in the Vithura grama panchayat from the Congress, according to the State Election Commission.

Clinus Rozario of the CPI(M) won in the Vettucaud ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation by a margin of 1,490 votes. CPI(M)'s Nanuduraj R. P. won the bypoll in the Edakkode ward of Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat by a margin of 463 votes. Malayilkonam Sunil of the CPI(M) won in Pothencode (Pothencode block panchayat) by a margin of 1,630 votes.

S. Ravikumar of the CPI wrested the Ponnamchundu ward of the Vithura grama panchayat by a margin of 45 votes.

Commenting on the LDF victory in the Vettucaud ward, Mayor Arya Rajendran said the voters have given a befitting reply to the propaganda unleashed by the UDF and the BJP. The bypoll in Vettucaud was necessitated by the death of the councillor, Sabu Jose, in May this year.