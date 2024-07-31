LDF wins 23 seats, UDF 19 in local body bypolls

The CPI(M)-led LDF won 23 seats, the Congress-led UDF 19, and the BJP-led NDA three seats, in the bypolls held in local body wards on Tuesday. The remaining four seats were won by Independent candidates, the State Election Commission said on Wednesday after the counting of votes.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, the LDF bagged all eight wards to which bypolls were held with CPI(M) candidates wresting them from the Congress and the BJP. This included the Vellanad ward in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat, Cheruvallimukku and Thottavaram in the Attingal municipality, and five grama panchayat wards. In Kollam, the Congress wrested three seats from the CPI(M) and CPI.

UDF-backed independent George John won the Pettenad ward in Thodupuzha municipality, Idukki. The IUML retained the Podiyad ward in Malappuram municipal council and the Khasilen ward in the Kasaragod municipality, while the CPI(M) retained the Peringalam ward in Thalassery municipality.

The bypolls held in the 49 wards on Tuesday recorded a voter turnout of 62.6%. The votes were counted on Wednesday at multiple centres in the State. The commission has directed all the candidates to report their election expenses to the local body secretaries within 30 days.

