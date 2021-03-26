LDF win will strengthen secularism: CPI(M)

‘People have rejected soft Hindutva stand of Cong.’

Claiming that secular-minded leaders are making a beeline for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), CPI(M) State secretary in-charge A. Vijayaraghavan has said that a victory for the LDF in the Assembly elections will strengthen the movement for secularism and the resistance against pro-corporate policies across the country.

Speaking at the 'Janavidhi 2021’ meet-the-press programme organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, district committee, and the Kesari Memorial Journalists Trust, here on Friday, he said more people were waiting to join the LDF.

“Over the past few days, we have heard some Congress leaders claiming that a weakening of the Congress here will lead to the growth of the BJP. However, secular-minded Congress leaders such as P.C. Chacko and K.C. Rosakutty have joined the LDF. The reason for the current state of the Congress is their soft Hindutva stand and alliances with organisations such as Jamaat-e-Islami. The LDF on the other hand has consistently taken a strong stand against communalism. Now P.C. Thomas, who was part of the NDA, has joined the UDF, which is part of moves to cement the alliance with the BJP. Their leadership has not yet given a convincing explanation for this,” he said.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said the large crowds that had thronged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's campaign programmes pointed to the LDF's continuance in power after the elections.

He lashed out at veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony over his statement that the LDF's continuance in power will spell doom for the State. Mr. Vijayaraghavan said that he was glad that Mr. Antony had finally broken his silence. He also accused the Income Tax Department of staying clear of tax defaulters while targeting an agency such as the KIIFB, which funds developmental activities in the State.