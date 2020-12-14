Kerala local body election | LDF will win 13 of the 14 districts: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

The CPI(M) politburo member said this election was in favour of the LDF and it would be recognition of the government's development and welfare activities.

Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that there would be a pro-Left Democrtic Front (LDF) wave in Kerala’s local body election and in 13 out of the 14 districts the front would emerge victorious.

Speaking to media after registering his vote at Kodiyeri Basic UP school, he said this election was in favour of the LDF and it would be recognition of the government's development and welfare activities.

He said that in the previous local body election, the LDF had the upper hand in seven districts. However, this time, people favour the LDF across the State.

He said the people would vote for the LDF government that saved them from starvation during the COVID-19 pandemic. People had realised that allegations of gold smuggling was a “false accusation and propaganda”. It was just a matter of evening debates and not an issue of elections, he claimed.

“People want food, they want a home, they want health. Kerala has a government that has ensured that,” he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the All India Congress Committee could not approve the Congress policy of allying with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI. The Opposition United Democratic Front would face differences and trouble after the election, he said.

With regard to the BJP’s presence in the State, he said that in all other States, the Central agencies were being used to “overthrow non-BJP governments and to oust MLAs”. This would never happen here, he said, adding that the BJP would decline than ever before.