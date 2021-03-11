LDF will retain power, says Kanam Rajendran

KANNUR

11 March 2021 22:41 IST

CPI Sate secretary Kanam Rajendran on Thursday said that the LDF would retain power with more seats in the coming elections. The achievements of the LDF government in the past five years of its rule had increased the popular support for the front, he said. The UDF and the BJP were working in alliance. The Congress was supporting the BJP’s policy of misusing Central investigating agencies. Candidates for the four seats of the CPI would be announced within two days, Mr. Rajendran said.

