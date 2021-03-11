Kerala

LDF will retain power, says Kanam Rajendran

CPI Sate secretary Kanam Rajendran on Thursday said that the LDF would retain power with more seats in the coming elections. The achievements of the LDF government in the past five years of its rule had increased the popular support for the front, he said. The UDF and the BJP were working in alliance. The Congress was supporting the BJP’s policy of misusing Central investigating agencies. Candidates for the four seats of the CPI would be announced within two days, Mr. Rajendran said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 10:41:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/ldf-will-retain-power-says-kanam-rajendran/article34047043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY