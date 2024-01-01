GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LDF will organise the Raj Bhavan march on January 9

January 01, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will organise a march to Raj Bhavan on January 9, demanding that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sign into law the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the Assembly recently.

In a press briefing at Thodupuzha on January 1, LDF convenor K.K. Sivaraman said that thousands of settled farmers will join the Raj Bhavan march. Mr. Sivaraman said that the farmers will convergeat Mannamaruthi in Ranni at 9 a.m. They are scheduled to reach Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram by 2 p.m., from where they will march to Raj Bhavan.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan will inaugurate a public meeting after the march. Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam, Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani, and LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan, among other leaders, will attend the meeting.

According to LDF leaders, the front will conduct meetings and marches in 52 panchayats and two municipal areas in Idukki district on January 5,6 and 7.

