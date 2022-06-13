LDF will not brook attacks on CM, says Riyas

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will not brook efforts to single out and attack Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He told the media here on Monday that wearing black face masks or black flags should not be seen as attempts to instigate a riot. But if deliberate attempts are made to destabilise the government, people will be made aware of them. Mr. Riyas alleged that the United Democratic Front was spending sleepless nights after it lost the elections. It was the fate of those who survive only on power, he added.