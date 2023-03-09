LDF weighs legislation to mitigate Orthodox-Jacobite conflict

March 09, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram A leadership conclave of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) here on Thursday reportedly weighed a new law to help mitigate the protracted conflict between Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Church over the right to worship and administer parish property. The meeting reportedly tasked Law Minister P. Rajeev to finalise the contours of the proposed law.

It asked the government to weigh the suggestions of the K. T. Thomas Commission that probed the issue. The LDF stressed that the proposed law should fall within the ambit of the Supreme Court verdicts in the matter. It also resolved to strive for a consensus view in consultation with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Currently, the Orthodox faction controls a few parishes where the Jacobite faction was in the majority following various court orders.

The conflicts between the factions often disrupt prayers and precipitate passionate stand-offs, with one faction opposing the other ’s burial and worship rights. The police have been deployed several times at the churches to prevent a law and order situation.

The LDF also reportedly proposed the creation of conflict resolution committees at the district level to resolve outstanding issues between the factions. District Collectors and District Police Chiefs would head such forums. The State government would remain the appellate authority.

Land Reforms Act

The meeting also reportedly discussed suggested amendments to the Land Reforms Act to allow enterprises to hold more than 15 acres of land for industrial purposes. Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Kanam Rajendran reportedly sought clarity on the proposed amendment.

The CPI fears that the amendment would upend the landmark law that ended serfdom and feudalism in the State. The LDF felt a cabinet subcommittee should review the proposal.

The LDF also invited CITU State general secretary Elamaram Kareem, MP, to the meeting to resolve the opposition of Left trade unions to the installation of smart meters. The trade unions fear that installing intelligent meters is a precursor to privatising the power sector, given that it is a cardinal proposal in the Central government’s Electricity Amendment Bill opposed by several non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled States, including Tamil Nadu.

The CITU feels that the move is against the LDF’s policy. The government has formed a committee to study the issue. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty was at the conclave. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present.