LDF waiting for clearer picture to emerge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 July 2020 18:16 IST

Speculation rife over KC(M)’s entry into ruling front

Amidst intense speculations over the future course of the Kerala Congress faction led by Jose K. Mani, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is biding its time for a clearer picture to emerge.

CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s article in the party organ Desabhimani on Thursday dwelt on the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) current crisis and said that the defection of KC(M), one of the allies with a mass base, would destabilise the front.

LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan’s observation that they would discuss the issue lent grist to rumours mill of the front opening a vestibule for parleys with the KC(M) in haste. But Mr. Balakrishnan told The Hindu that it was too early to draw conclusions on the LDF striking a chord with Mr. Jose. The KC(M) was still a UDF ally and it has not been expelled.

Advertising

Advertising

The KC(M) should first quit the front, adopt a political stance against the UDF and then the LDF would consider the issue, Mr. Balakrishnan said and refused to respond to rumours over the front expediting steps to lure the party to its fold.

But Mr. Mani has chosen to cold-shoulder the truce attempts of the UDF and even the Indian Union Muslim League’s offer to negotiate. The uncertainty over his political position and the statement that the party would not forge any alliance for the local body elections to prove its clout have made the UDF jittery, forcing it to leave its door open for further negotiations.

The lone voice of dissent from the CPI in having a new ally in the 10-party front is perhaps the only irritant for the KC(M)’s entry to the LDF at present. The Nationalist Congress Party and other allies would toe the CPI(M) line and ironing out a consensus with the CPI on having KC(M) on board, once it formally quits the UDF, would not be a tough task, sources said.

The CPI(M) State secretariat is expected to discuss the issue on Friday and that would set the tone of the talks in the weeks ahead. Though the LDF is confident of registering an impressive win in the local body elections, it is unlikely to give up any move that would further impact the UDF ahead of the elections.