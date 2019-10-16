LDF ushered in a new farm culture: CM

The Left Democratic Front government could successfully introduce a new agriculture culture, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Mr. Vijayan was addressing an election campaign meeting of the LDF candidate in Konni, K.U. Janeeshkumar, at Chittar on Wednesday. The government launched paddy cultivation in 20,000 ha of land and pepper cultivation in 4,000 ha during the past three and half years.

New trust

The government could infuse a new trust in farmers and the State’s vegetable production had gone up by 3.5 lakh tonne, he said.

The State was reeling under all sorts of degeneration during the previous United Democratic Front rule and cultural degeneration was at its height, he alleged.

Mr. Vijayan also addressed an election campaign meet at Kaipattoor in the evening. He said victory for the LDF was sure in all the five Assembly segments that would be go to polls on October 21.