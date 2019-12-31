LDF, UDF whip up passions, says BJP

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala are trying to start a riot in Kerala by disrupting communal harmony and generating apprehension among Muslims, alleged BJP State general secretary A.N. Radhakrishnan at a press meet here on Tuesday.

“The Leader of the Opposition has convened a meeting of Muslim organisations to create confusion about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA] and spread hatred. Legal action should be taken against him and we are challenging him for a debate on the Act,” he said.

CPI(M) conspiracy

Alleging a CPI(M) conspiracy in Governor Arif Mohammad Khan facing protests during his speech at the Indian History Congress (IHC), he said, “the State government has been flouting its constitutional duties by protecting people who openly challenged the Governor breaking all protocols. While the State government is expected to operate under the laws defined by the Constitution, it defied it and even tried to harm the Governor.”

About the Kerala Assembly passing a resolution against the CAA on Tuesday, he said it was a perfect example of the Kerala government indulging in the violation of the Constitution.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the BJP had launched extensive awareness campaigns, public meetings and house visits to educate the masses about the CAA. “We will also meet Minority leaders and religious scholars,” he said.