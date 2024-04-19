LDF, UDF two sides of the same coin, says J.P. Nadda 

April 19, 2024 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are two sides of the same coin, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P.Nadda has said.

Speaking at an election campaign rally for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the party’s candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency here on Friday, he said that it is about time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor is given a break, since he has not been able to contribute anything to the capital city.

He alleged that the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties is meant to shield the corrupt. Most of the leaders of the alliance parties are either facing corruption charges or are in jail for the same. A vote for Mr. Chandrasekhar would become a vote for development under Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said.

