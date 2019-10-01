LDF, UDF trying to demoralise BJP cadre: Pillai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has said that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have been trying to demoralise the BJP cadre through false allegations.

“The LDF and the UDF are trying to mislead the public while we are very optimistic about the Vattiyurkavu, Konni and Manjeswaram seats,” he said at a press meet here on Tuesday.

Dismissing the vote-trading allegations, he said that there was no resentment among party workers over the selection of candidates for the bypolls to five Assembly constituencies in the State.

“There is no confusion among party workers and there has been a steady growth in BJP membership across Kerala,” he said.

Talking about Kerala High Court’s observation on Periye murders, Mr. Pillai demanded that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) should hand over the Home portfolio to its coalition partners. “We all know it was a political murder, but according to the police chargesheet, personal rivalry led to the incident. As the Kerala High Court has quashed the chargesheet and questioned the claim that there has been no political intervention in the case, the CPI(M) should take responsibility and step back,” he said.