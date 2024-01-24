LDF, UDF to test political wits in the Assembly’s Budget session ahead of pivotal LS polls

January 24, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The opening of the Budget session of the Kerala Assembly, a set-piece event in the State’s political calendar, will unfold on Thursday against the backdrop of the looming Lok Sabha elections. It will commence with the customary policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, whose relations with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government remain frosty.

The protracted 32-day sitting will offer the ruling front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) a high-profile arena for gladiatorial political debates in the decisive run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, the perception that the Assembly is a Bharatiya Janata Party-free zone might be illusory. Given the Central investigations threatening ruling front leaders, the contentious consecration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and accusations that both fronts strike transactional relationships with the Central government might cast the BJP as a tenebrous presence in the Assembly debates.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan told reporters in Palakkad on Wednesday that the UDF’s chargesheet against the government would echo resoundingly in the Assembly.

If so, police highhandedness against dissenters, dawn arrests of Youth Congress (YC) activists, charges of corruption and nepotism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family, Centre’s alleged disinclination to investigate the accusations, the “self-inflicted” fiscal crisis, LDF ally Janata Dal (S)‘s national alliance with the BJP, induction of K.B. Ganesh Kumar into the Cabinet, government’s pre-election campaign allegedly camouflaged as State-sponsored town hall meetings chaired by the Cabinet (Navakerala Sadas) and cooperative sector corruption will underpin the Opposition’s line of attack against the government.

The treasury benches will likely spotlight the Congress’ alleged ambivalence about attending the Ram Temple consecration and Thiruvananthapuram MP Sashi Tharoor’s controversial remark about the Israel-Gaza conflict to cast the party as “soft-Hindutva” and, in the process, unsettle the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a critical Opposition partner, in the House.

The police probe into the suspected use of fake voter ID cards in YC organisational elections and the alleged land-grab and tax evasion case against Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan might come in handy for the treasury benches to put the Opposition on the back foot.

