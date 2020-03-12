LDF, UDF spar over Muthoot stir

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 March 2020 21:13 IST

Company refutes govt. claim, says 16 cases have been registered

Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has said that the State-wide agitation by a section of employees of Muthoot Finance Ltd. against the policies of the management has remained peaceful and that no instances of violence have been reported so far.

The company has, however, refuted the claim and has maintained that 16 cases have been registered against CITU activists who resorted to violence.

The Minister’s remarks were made in the Assembly while responding to a question raised by Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath. The Congress legislator accused the government of being mute spectator, while the prolonged strike affected several workers. The spate of unruly incidents could send out a negative message that the State is unfit for industrial ventures.

The allegations were countered by Mr. Ramakrishnan who claimed that the Muthoot management had violated the terms of a consensus formula that was mutually agreed by all parties. Besides, the company also dismissed 164 workers and shut down 42 branches. He said the government strived to become investor-friendly by protecting the interests of both employers and employees.

A subsequent remark made by M. Swaraj, who is also the State president of the CITU Muthoot Finance unit, that the Opposition have turned advocates for industrialists who held scant regard for the welfare of labourers sparked heated arguments. Claiming that no cases have been registered during the 71-day agitation, Mr. Swaraj accused the management of burning down an agitation pandal in Kozhikode.

Dismissing the claims raised against the company, the Muthoot management said that the 16 cases had been registered against CITU workers for attacking company employees, including its managing director. Eight of the cases were registered for attacks on women employees.

Accusing the agitators of resorting to ‘militant methods,’ the management stated that the strike had affected around 2,800 employees who were prepared to work. In its statement, the company claimed to have incurred heavy losses that have dimmed its growth prospects in the State

Referring to the destruction of the agitation pandal in Kozhikode, the Muthoot management said that it caught fire from the cigarette light of a worker and that no police case had been registered on the incident.

Meanwhile, the joint committee of trade unions had demanded steps to resolve the issue without further delay. The dismissal of 164 employees was unlawful and should be revoked, they added.