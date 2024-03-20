GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LDF, UDF slam BJP Minister’s hate speech

March 20, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M)-led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have slammed Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje for “spewing hate” towards the people of Kerala.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the BJP leader of attempting to destroy religious harmony and create enmity between different groups of people. He demanded that the BJP’s State leadership condemn the vituperative and divisive comments and offer an apology.

Mr. Satheesan said the Congress would seek legal action against the BJP leader if she did not withdraw the comment and apologise. “The Congress will petition the Election Commission,” he said.

Higher Education Minister V. Sivankutty also echoed a similar sentiment. CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and rein in the offender. “Mr Modi, who never loses an opportunity to conduct a roadshow in Kerala, is morally bound to explain such divisive hate speech,” Mr Viswam said.

Ms. Karandlaje had claimed, arguably without evidence, that Keralites living or visiting Karnataka were responsible for “acid attacks” on women. She also accused the people of Tamil Nadu of placing bombs in the State.

Ms. Karandlaje had apologised for her anti-Tamil Nadu comments. She had yet to comment on the disparaging remarks she had made about Kerala.

