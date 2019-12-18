LDF, UDF share honours in local body bypolls

The CPI(M)-led ruling front LDF and the Congress-led Opposition UDF shared the spoils in the byelections to 28 local body wards in 12 districts, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The LDF and UDF won 12 seats each, with the BJP bagging two seats. Independent candidates also won in two wards.

While the UDF captured four seats from the Left parties, the LDF wrested two wards from the UDF. BJP candidates emerged victorious in two seats, one each held by the LDF and UDF, while it lost one seat each to the Congress and the IUML.

Reacting to the electoral outcome, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it signalled the downfall of the LDF in the impending elections. He said the verdict indicated the changing political milieu in the State.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the bypoll result was a mandate against the Government. He added that the people had expressed their resentment against the profligate spending of public money by the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues.