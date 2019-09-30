LDF, UDF, NDA candidates file nominations in Konni

The Returning Officer for the Asembly byelection in Konni received a total of seven nominations before the deadline for filing the papers ended at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The nominees of the LDF, UDF and the NDA, K.U.Janeeshkumar of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), P.Mohanraj of the Congress, and K.Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party respectively, filed their papers before M.B.Gireesh, Returning Officer, and C.P.Rajeshkumar, Assistant Returning Officer, in Konni on Monday.

Ashokan of BJP, Mohanakumar of CPI(M), Jomon Joseph Srambickal and Sivanandan, both Independents, were the other four persons who filed nominations on Monday.

The RO has received a total of 15 sets of nomination papers from the seven persons, according to an official statement.

Babu George, DCC president and Robin Peter, Pramadom grama panchayat president, were among those who accompanied Mr Mohanraj for filing the nomination papers before the RO.

Mr. Janeeshkumar was accompanied by K.N.Balagopal, K.Ananthagopan, K.P.Udayabhanu and A.P.Jayan, all prominent LDF leaders.

The BJP nominee K.Surendran was accompanied by the party State president, P.S.Sreedharan Pillai, A.N.Radhakrishnan, Ashokan Kulanada, BJP leaders, and Padmakumar, BDJS leader.

Scrutiny on Tuesday

Mr Gireesh said the scrutiny of the nomination papers received on Monday would take place at the collectorate conference hall in Pathanamthitta at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The deadline for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed at 3 p.m. on October 3.

The polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 21.

Observer

Meanwhile, N.V.Prasad, IAS (Karnataka cadre), assumed charge as the Election Observer in Konni Assembly constitutency on Monday.

Mr Prasad, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is the Mass Education Officer in Karnataka, sources said.

The Election Observer’s camp office has been opened at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Pramadom.