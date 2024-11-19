LDF, UDF in Kerala observe hartal in landslide-hit Wayanad over lack of Central assistance

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Wayanad district of Kerala on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) saw shops largely remaining closed and vehicles blocked in many areas.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-headed UDF announced hartals separately to protest against the lack of Central assistance for the landslide victims in the mountain district even months after the disaster.

Both the ruling and the Opposition parties wanted the BJP-led Union government to declare the landslide calamity as a national disaster and provide required assistance for the relief and rehabilitation of the survivors at the earliest.

While the LDF alleged that the denying of Central assistance to Wayanad was due to political reasons and the Union government had grudges towards Kerala, the UDF criticised the Left government in the State for the continuing plight of the landslide survivors.

Traffic snarls

In many places, those supporting the hartal blocked vehicles, causing traffic snarls since morning.

The State-run KSRTC buses could be seen operating in several areas with police escorts.

Though comparatively less in number, private vehicles were plying without any hurdles.

In Lakdi, there was a minor argument between UDF workers and police in connection with the blocking of vehicles.

Both the LDF and the UDF will carry out protest marches in major centres of the district later in the day, sources said.

The State, last week, witnessed an intense political row following the Centre’s recent letter to the Kerala government stating that under the existing guidelines of SDRF and NDRF, there is no provision to declare any calamity a “national disaster”.

The disaster, which struck on July 30, devastated large parts of three villages –Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai – along with sections of Attamala in Wayanad.

