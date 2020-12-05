LDF, UDF enemies of people: Suresh Gopi

Rajya Sabha MP says NDA candidates are God’s army to destroy them

The candidates representing both the LDF and the UDF in the coming local body elections are enemies of people. The NDA candidates are the army chosen by God to destroy them, Suresh Gopi, MP, has said.

The Rajya Sabha MP was addressing an election meeting at Chelakkara in Thrissur district on Saturday.

He attended election meetings in various parts of the district. Later in the afternoon he participated in a road show too.

“The LDF rule is mired in corruption and the Opposition lacked courage to question it. The people should consider them as their enemies. They should give fitting reply in the election to the ruling and Opposition parties who forgot their responsibilities,” he said.

“Though we are using our voting rights every five years, we couldn’t rewrite history so far. People should teach both the LDF and the UDF a lesson in the coming elections,” Mr. Gopi said.

Suresh Gopi participated in a road show with 27 NDA candidates in an open jeep at various centres in Thrissur.

The road show started by 3.30 p.m. from Chettupuzha.

Candidates of respective divisions joined them from each centre.

The two-and-a half hour long road show passed through Olari, Sankarankulangara, Patturaikkal, Peringavu, Ramavarmapuram, Pallimoola, Kuttumukku, Chembukkavu, Pension Moola, Nellankara, Kizhakkumpattukara and concluded at East Fort.