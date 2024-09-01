GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LDF, UDF destroyed Kerala culture: Nadda

Published - September 01, 2024 08:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national president JP Nadda has said that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have together destroyed the culture of Kerala. They are two sides of the same coin, he said.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP district committee here on Sunday, Mr Nadda said that Kerala was once the land of education and industry, and they (LDF and UDF) turned it into a land of migration.

Together they plunged the State into corruption, he said. “Even the Chief Minister’s office name was involved in gold smuggling, and they are shameless about it, “ said Mr Nadda.

The BJP president said that the Congress was in friendship with the CPI(M) at national level and at loggerheads in Kerala. He asked why justice was delayed in the Hema Commission Report. “Their people are mentioned in the Commission report,” he said.

BJP State president K. Surendran presided over the function.

