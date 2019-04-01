LDF, UDF candidates file nominations in Mavelikara

Alappuzha

01 April 2019 23:18 IST

11 submit nominations for the Alappuzha, Mavelikara seats

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates for the Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency filed their nomination papers on Monday.

LDF candidate Chittayam Gopakumar of the Communist Party of India (CPI) filed his papers before Chengannur RDO Alex Joseph. He was accompanied by Saji Cherian, MLA, LDF leaders P. Prasad, B. Raghavan and K. Prakash Babu. Arunkumar filed papers as a LDF dummy candidate.

UDF candidate and incumbent Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, of the Congress, accompanied by former MLAs P.C. Vishnunath and M. Murali and UDF leaders K.P. Sreekumar and Jacob Thomas filed his papers before District Collector S. Suhas.

Later, NDA candidate for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency K.S. Radhakrishnan of the BJP filed his papers before the District Collector. Mr. Radhakrishnan was accompanied by BJP district president K. Soman and NDA leaders Velliyakulam Parameswaran, K.K. Ponnappan and Ranjith Sreenivasan.

So far, 11 persons have submitted nominations to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Alappuzha and Mavelikara constituencies. In Mavelikara constituency, five candidates have filed nominations so far.

Meanwhile, the campaigning is progressing in both the constituencies. In Alappuzha, LDF candidate A.M. Ariff and UDF candidate Shanimol Usman are engaged in a tight fight. NDA candidate Mr. Radhakrishnan is also actively engaged in electioneering in the constituency. In Mavelikara, both Mr. Gopakumar and Mr. Suresh have completed the first round of campaigning.

The NDA has fielded Thazhava Sahadevan of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) from the constituency.