LDF, UDF candidates file nomination papers in Idukki

April 03, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - IDUKKI

All major candidates in the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency have filed their nomination papers.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Joice George and United Democratic Front candidate and sitting MP Dean Kuriakose filed their papers before Idukki District Collector Sheeba George on Wednesday.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Sangeetha Vishwanathan of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena filed her papers on Tuesday.

Before filing the nomination papers, the UDF, LDF, and the NDA candidates paid their tributes to the Kolumpan Samadhi at Cheruthoni. Chemban Karuvellyan Kolumban, a tribal chieftain, was instrumental in realising the Idukki dam.