LDF, UDF call 12-hour hartal on Monday

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) would observe a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the State on Monday as part of the nation-wide agitation called by the All India Congress Committee.

LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan and KPCC president M.M. Hassan said in separate statements here on Friday that the hartal, being observed to protest against the steep hike in the prices of petroleum products and in support of the demand that petroleum products be brought under the Goods and Service Tax regime, would be observed without causing any disruption to the ongoing flood-relief and rehabilitation work.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said the prices of petroleum products had hit record levels and were not showing any downward trend. Profit margins of the oil companies had risen from 10% in 2014 to 16% now and they were not ready to spare even a small portion of this to lessen the hardships of the people.

Mr. Hassan said UDF workers would take care not to disrupt flood relief activities.