LDF, UDF blame Abdurahiman for poor turnout for Karyavattom ODI

January 16, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has drawn cutting criticism from the ruling front and Opposition alike for the low spectator turnout at the India-Sri Lanka One Day International (ODI) held at the Greenfield Stadium, Karyavattom, here on January 15.

The Minister found himself increasingly isolated in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Communist Party of India (CPI) disavowing his alleged statement that “the starving (who could ill afford the government’s last-minute 8% hike on entertainment tax on tickets) need not watch the tournament”.

CPI leader Pannian Raveendran said in a somewhat caustic FB post that ticket sales narrowed from 40,000 to 6,000. “Those tasked with promoting sports should refrain from trampling on the rights of sports lovers and take a more enlightened view of matters,” he said.

Some support

CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan deemed the Minister’s view wrong. The embattled Mr. Abdurahiman seemed to find some support in CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan’s statement that several factors contributed to the low turnout and some quarters twisted the Minister’s words out of context.

Cricket lovers on social media were unsparing in their criticism of Mr. Abdurahiman. They organised an online campaign calling for the boycott of the ODI.

Furthermore, photographs of the ruling front and Opposition politicians socialising and viewing the match from the stadium’s VIP gallery triggered mocking internet memes.

The Minister’s comment also set up the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for severe censure from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Mr. Abdurahiman’s disdain for lakhs of ordinary cricket enthusiasts had no place in a democracy.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State general secretary P.M.A. Salam said the Minister’s remark insulted ordinary people. Shashi Tharoor, MP, tweeted his disapproval.

KCA reaction

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) joint secretary Binish Kodiyeri said the low turnout was a transient emotional reaction of cricket fans. KCA president Jayesh George said Pongal, Sabarimala Makaravilakku, and CBSE examinations might have led to the poor numbers.

Mr. Abdurahiman blamed the KCA ‘s inefficiency for the low attendance. “The organisers fixed the ticket rates, not the government”, he said.