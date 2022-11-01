LDF touches a political lightning rod by enhancing retirement age

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government seemed to have touched a political lightning rod by increasing the retirement age in State-run public sector units (PSUs) to 60.

The move drew intense flak from Left youth organisations and Opposition parties.

Kerala’s unemployment rate (40.5 %) is twice the national rate (21%) as per the Central government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey, and the momentous decision appeared politically tricky for the LDF.

The Finance department order stirred up a hornet’s nest, with the Communist Party of India-affiliated All India Youth Federation demanding immediate revocation. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party soon followed suit.

AIYF State president N. Arun said the heedless move had dashed the hopes of lakhs of educated youth aspiring for a government job, given that the State was the biggest employer in Kerala.

The AIYF argued the decision contravened the LDF’s manifesto. The LDF’s stormy agitations against the UDF’s proposal to increase the retirement age and impose a recruitment ban had catapulted the coalition to power. The administration had disappointed the youth by toeing the Central government’s unsympathetic employment policy.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) youth organisation, Democratic Youth Federation of India, initially seemed reluctant to oppose the order. DYFI national president A.A. Rahim, MP, referred questions to the organisation’s State unit.

As the controversy snowballed, the DYFI State secretariat urged the government to rescind the decision.

For once, the BJP-backed Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has found itself on the same page with the AIYF and the DYFI. The outfit’s State president, C.R. Praful Krishnan, echoed the Left demand and raised the spectre of a season of aggressive anti-government protests if the administration did not relent.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the CPI(M) had opposed the enhancement of the retirement age while in the Opposition. Once in power, the party changed colour like a political chameleon and betrayed the State’s youth by executing a policy flip-flop arbitrarily sans consultations.

Mr. Satheesan cautioned the latest order was a precursor to increasing the retirement age of State government employees to 60.

By some accounts, the CPI(M) and the LDF will likely weigh the order’s political fallout and financial implications soon.

The jury is still out on whether the LDF will withdraw it. The cabinet is scheduled to convene on Wednesday. However, it remains to be seen whether the issue is on its agenda.