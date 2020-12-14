LDF to win in historic election: Kerala CM

KANNUR:

14 December 2020 18:37 IST

Says State which gives free COVID treatment will not charge people for vaccine

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that it will be a historic election and the Left Democratic Front will win seats even in areas which have not been its strongholds earlier.

He was speaking to the media after casting his vote at a polling booth at the Cherikal Junior Basic School in the Dharmadam panchayat on Monday.

“We have never faced an election like this in Kerala. In this election, all the forces are confronting us together and even the Central agencies are making arrangements for it,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“They think their efforts will make us weak and upset. However, on the day of counting, it will be clear who is going to be weak and upset,” he said.

Setback for UDF

The Chief Minister further said that the United Democratic Front would not only suffer a huge setback in this election, the Indian Union Muslim League would be shattered, he said.

Reacting to the Opposition’s allegation that the announcement that the COVID-19 vaccine would be made available free of cost was a violation of the model code of conduct, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala was the only State in the country, which gave the entire treatment against COVID-19 free of cost. “Will such a government take money from the people for vaccination, which will actually cost less than the treatment,” the Chief Minister asked. He reiterated that there was no breach of the code of conduct as alleged by the Opposition.

Earlier in the day, Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who reached the polling booth in the first hour of polling, said that the LDF would make a historic victory in the local body elections.

Connect with people

He said the people of the country were praising the policies of the government. The candidates of the Left Democratic Front were those who had worked among the people. They had served the people during the COVID-19 pandemic and during calamities, without even caring for their own lives.

He said large-scale development was taking place and the people had accepted this. People knew that only the LDF could bring progress and development in the State.