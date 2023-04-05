LDF to use second anniversary fete of govt. to advance LS poll prospects

April 05, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State committee of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which convened here on Wednesday, has signalled the start of its preparatory campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling front seeks to employ the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government to steal a march on the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary poll preparations by highlighting the administration’s achievements and denouncing the ‘disruptive’ politics of the Opposition parties.

The LDF would seek to further the political momentum created by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha, captained by the party’s State secretary M.V. Govindan. The march covered 140 Assembly constituencies in Kerala over one month, animating LDF workers and coopting local opinion leaders to work for the ruling front’s immediate political goal of diminishing the electoral chances of the Congress and the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The LDF has distanced itself from the Congress, despite its opposition to the BJP-led Centre’s decision to disqualify Wayanad Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament. It had also called for a broad agreement among secular democratic forces, notably the Indian Union Muslim League, a Congress ally, to resist the Centre’s Hindu ‘rightwing fascism’ and neo-liberal economic policies. The LDF has deemed Congress’s politics ‘soft Hindutva’ and its economic outlook similar to that of the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LDF has asked its district, Assembly constituency, and local and panchayat level committees to convene before April 10 to finalise the government’s second anniversary-related campaign. LDF workers would visit houses to emphasise the government’s achievements and public service delivery record. They would also provide the government’s vision of Kerala’s future as a knowledge economy.

Central ‘infringements’

The LDF would focus on the Centre’s infringements on federalism and its alleged bid to stifle the State’s finances. The LDF has made the peril posed by the Sangh Parivar brand of Hindu majoritarianism to the secular democratic polity a major talking point of its pre-poll campaign.

It would rally writers, thinkers, artists and social media influencers to the primary campaign for the LS polls. The LDF also planned a vigorous social media campaign to promote its political causes, focusing on new voters and young electors.

It would also showcase Kerala’s model of development as a counter to the pro-corporate economic policies of the Congress and the BJP. The campaign would conclude with a massive celebratory rally led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on May 20.