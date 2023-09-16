LDF to stage protest in front of Raj Bhavan on September 21

September 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) will stage a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on September 21 demanding a correction in the Central government policies that financially choke the State and hamper its development programmes.

State-level leaders of the LDF and its people’s representatives in Thiruvananthapuram district would participate in the protest that will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan said in a statement.

While the Centre attempted to strangle Kerala financially, the Opposition UDF in the State was unwilling to raise its voice in protest. The Opposition stand was defined by a blinkered political view and a docile attitude towards the Centre, Mr. Jayarajan alleged. This, he added, could only be viewed as vindictiveness towards the State.

From the 10th Finance Commission to the 15th Commission, the State’s share from the divisible pool had slipped from 3.8% to 1.92%. Four years ago, proceeds from the Central government accounted for 45% of the State’s total revenue receipts. Today, the State was forced to cough up 70% of the revenue receipts on its own.

Further, the State was deprived of ₹12,000 crore through the the discontinuation of GST compensation. In addition to all this, the Centre was treating the borrowings by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL) as direct debt of the State.

Mr. Jayarajan accused the Kerala Governor of adopting a negligent attitude towards the State. The Governor was unwilling to give his assent to Bills passed by the State Assembly, which went against the spirit of democracy and federalism. Mr. Jayarajan urged all supporters of democracy to participate in the September 21 protest.