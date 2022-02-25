LDF to stage protest against RSS at 230 centres in Kannur

Staff Reporter

KANNUR

The district committee meeting of the Left Democratic Front has decided to organise a protest against what it alleged was the “violent politics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh”.

The event will be held on March 5 at 5 p.m. at 230 centres in Kannur district. M.V. Jayarajan, who presided over the meeting, said Haridasan, a CPI(M) activist and fisherman from Punnol, Thalassery, was hacked to death by an RSS gang on February 21. His left leg was chopped off and there were several cuts all over his body. It was a premeditated murder. The assassination was planned during an RSS weapons training at the Nangarath Peedika Tagore School in December 2021, he claimed. The committee alleged that the assassins were inspired by the speech of BJP Thalassery constituency president and councillor K. Lijesh. He has been arrested in connection with the murder. After the LDF Government came to power, peace and tranquillity prevailed in the State. Democratic and secular forces must be vigilant against the attempts by communal forces to disturb it, Mr. Jayarajan said. He appealed to the people to make the protest a huge success. LDF leaders K.P. Sahadevan, C.P. Santhoshkumar, and K.P. Mohanan, and others spoke on the occasion.