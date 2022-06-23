LDF to organise rally against ‘anti-development stance’ of UDF, BJP

Event planned at Kannur collectorate ground on June 28

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will organise a rally at the Kannur collectorate ground to expose the “anti-development stance” of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP, on June 28.

Addressing the media, CPI(M) leader M.V. Jayarajan said a majority of people in the State were for development. “But the UDF, which lost power in succession in 2016 and 2021, is in deep despair. The BJP, on the other hand, is in a frenzy after losing its only Assembly seat,” he said. Kerala is a model for India in terms of development, he added.

Mr. Jayarajan alleged that the UDF and the BJP were making efforts to overthrow the LDF government through violent agitations.

“The allegations raised by the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case were dismissed by investigating agencies as baseless,” he alleged. “The accused in the case, along with the UDF and the BJP, are repeating the same old allegations. The first person to demand a CBI probe against the Chief Minister is an accused in the case. Later, the UDF and the BJP raised the same demand,” he alleged.

He further alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Social Democratic Party of India were also trying to turn Kerala into a hotbed of communal riots. “However, it will never be allowed in this State, which is known for its religious harmony. The LDF intents to mobilise people and isolate them,” he said.

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the district rally. V. Chathunni of the CPI, Benny Kakkad of the Kerala Congress (M), C.P.K. Gurukal of the NCP, P.P. Divakaran of the JD(S), K.P. Mohanan of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Ramachandran Kadannapally of the Congress (S), A.J. Joseph of the Democratic Kerala Congress, K.C. Jacob Master of the Kerala Congress (Scaria), Jose Chambery of the Kerala Congress (B), Kasim Irikkur of the INL, and C. Watson Master of the RSP will speak at the event.