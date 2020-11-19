LDF to make CAG report a poll plank

People will give a resounding reply to anti-State stand of UDF, says Isaac

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) will make the controversial report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) a poll plank during the campaign for the forthcoming local body elections.

“The unilateral report is a setback to the development of the State. Kerala should rise and public opinion needs to be built against the attempts to topple the infrastructure projects funded by KIIFB. People will be approached to take a call,” Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Making the intentions clear of the continuous media interaction on CAG report since Saturday, Dr. Isaac said the government cannot wait till the CAG report on KIIFB is presented in the Legislative Assembly.

“The House can be convened in January and we cannot wait in view of the unusual situation that has come up. It is not like the Enforcement Directorate looking into a project. The intention of the CAG has to be exposed. Whoever rules, it has to be taken forward and one KIIFB-funded project will get commissioned daily from next year,” Dr. Isaac said.

Stating that the UDF will get a ‘resounding reply’ from the people in thelocal body elections, the Finance Minister said the UDF should spell out its stance on KIIFB and the alternatives.

Dr. Isaac said the KIIFB, a corporate body, would not create any direct liability and that the liabilities of the KIIFB would not be higher than the assets. The Opposition should see the breach of privilege committed by the CAG and the impediments put forward to scuttle development of the State.

The Finance Minister said no UDF legislator has complained about KIIFB-funded projects. Everyone wants more projects in their constituency. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has sought details of KIIFB-funded projects and mobilisation of resources, he said.