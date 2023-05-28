ADVERTISEMENT

LDF to launch agitation against Centre’s ‘neglect’ of Kannur airport

May 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KANNUR

‘A few airlines have applied to the Centre seeking permission to operate services. However, there have been no encouraging responses’

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Kannur district committee has decided to launch an agitation against the Centre’s ‘neglect’ of the Kannur Airport anddemand more international services for the facility.

A public meeting will be organised by the front on June 8 at Mattannur with the participation of people’s representatives and activists.

N. Chandran, LDF convenor, said the north-malabar region had a large number of people working abroad, and the airport was opened in Kannur as a facility that could be relied upon by them.

The facility will turn profitable only if international services are launched. A few countries and airlines have already applied to the Centre seeking permission to operate services. However, there have been no encouraging responses from the Union government. Similarly, there are still no direct services to major hubs in the country, Mr. Chandran said.

The committee demanded that the Centre give necessary clearances for the complete utilisation of the potential of the airport.

CPI district secretary, C.P. Santosh Kumar, presided over the meeting. Committee members M.V. Jayarajan, V.K. Girijan, Baburaj Ullikal, K. Suresan, P. Kunhikannan, and K.K. Jayaprakash attended the committee meeting.

