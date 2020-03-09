LDF to hold reception for award-winning local bodies

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) Kannur District Committee will organise a reception for local bodies that have won national and State awards, at NGO Union Hall here on Monday.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district secretary M.V. Jayarajan said as many as 18 local bodies governed by the LDF had won awards for best governance.
The awards won by LDF-run local bodies include Swaraj Trophy, Green Award, Swachh Bharat Award, Aardram Mission Award, and Mahatma Award for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. Mr. Jayarajan said the recognition was the result of efforts made by governing councils and employees who stood together for development.
