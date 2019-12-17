LDF to form human chain on Jan. 26

The Left Democratic Front will form a human chain from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod on January 26 as part of its agitation against the CAA.

LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan said the front’s State committee which met here on Monday decided to launch a series of programmes against the Act and was willing to cooperate with all secular parties opposed to it. The front was willing to have joint agitations with the United Democratic Front too, he said, but it was for the Opposition to decide. Mr. Vijayaraghavan reiterated that the front would not have any association with the Jamaat-e-Islami, Social Democratic Party of India and such other parties that professed fundamentalist views. Seeking the cooperation of such parties would lead to communal polarisation and would only work to the advantage of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said.

Mass collectives would be organised at the district headquarters on December 19. The campaigns that follow would culminate in the human chain on January 26.

The symbolic protest jointly organised by the LDF and the United Democratic Front here on Monday was a success, he said.

Asked about the presence of the Kerala amir of the Jamaat-e-Islami at the protest venue, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said the front had not invited him for the protest.