LDF to field KC(M) candidate for RS seat

Thiruvananthapuram

09 November 2021 20:17 IST

Jose. K. Mani is the most likely candidate

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will field a person nominated by the Kerala Congress (M) for the upcoming byelection to the Rajya Sabha.

The seat had become vacant after KC(M) chairperson Jose. K. Mani resigned and defected to the LDF from the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mr. Mani did not attend the LDF meeting, and Stephen George had represented him. Speculation was rife whether Mr. Mani would contest the Rajya Sabha seat or assign it to another party member. He had earlier evinced interest in remaining focussed on State politics. He was laying the ground to win back the Pala Assembly constituency from arch rival Mani. C. Kappan of the UDF.

November 16 is the last date for filing of nomination. The KC(M) is likely to announce its candidate after the Assembly session concludes formally. An LDF insider said Mr. Mani was the most likely candidate for the seat.

The CPI(M) asked the LDF constituents to name their candidates for various State-run Corporations. The CPI would control 17, Kerala Congress (M) six, Janata Dal (S), NCP, LJD and Democratic Kerala Congress will get two each, and Kerala Congress (B) and INL one each is the current calculus.

The LDF meeting concluded that the Congress and the BJP were speaking the same language to derail Kerala’s mega infrastructure development projects, including K-rail and Sabarimala airport. The Centre was unwilling to pay Kerala its GST and MGNREGS dues, and it violated the principle of fiscal federalism. The LDF would hold sit-in protests against the Centre’s bid to derail the State development in district centres across Kerala on November 30.