LDF to confront UDF on political, and livelihood issues

‘Opposition kowtowing to communal forces to regain power’

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) would fight the Assembly election primarily on twin fronts.

On the political front, it would confront the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for “kowtowing” to Islamist organisations and Hindu majoritarian forces in a feeble attempt to grasp power.

LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan, who attended the LDF State committee here meeting here, said the UDF’s overtures to fundamentalist forces were akin to a drowning person grasping at straws.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has exerted a stranglehold on the Congress, he said.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had made a “pilgrimage” to Panakkad to meet the IUML supremo. The political message was clear, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said,

Charge against Cong.

The Congress in Kerala has become the ideological echo chamber of the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP). It’s response to the anti-farmer laws was muted. The Congress has repeated every lie promulgated by the BJP against the State government.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said BJP cadres had cross-voted in strength to prop up UDF candidates in several local body constituencies.

Livelihood issues “ignored” by the UDF would dominate the LDF campaign. It would launch an anti-Centre agitation to protest the recurrent hike in fuel prices. Skyrocketing fuel prices could cause the cost of victuals trucked in from other regions into Kerala to spiral upwards, he said.

‘No clear vision’

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said the UDF had no clear vision about securing the necessities of life for the common folk. The coalition lacked political purpose and existed only to gratify its “insatiable” appetite for power.

The UDF wanted to dismantle LIFE Mission, the LDF’s flagship programme to provide free and modern housing to homeless families. The UDF was against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, which had enabled the State to borrow safely from foreign financial markets to catalyse the State’s development. The LDF would further expand the social welfare net. Welfarism lay at the heart of its governance, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the meeting. CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, NCP State president T.P. Peethambaram, LJD leader Shreyams Kumar, and Jose. K. Mani of the Kerala Congress (M) were among those present.