LDF to conduct ten-day campaign on Land Bill in Idukki

October 17, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced a ten-day-long campaign starting on October 19 in Idukki district to spread awareness about the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that the Assembly passed recently.

In a press conference in Thodupuzha on Tuesday, Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) Idukki district secretary C.V. Varghese said that a march titled “Janakeeya Vijaya Sandesha Yathra” will be held across the district centres to spread the message about the benefits of the Bill.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan will inaugurate the campaign at Adimali in Idukki on October 19 at 4 p.m. The march will commence from Kallarkutty, near Adimali, on October 20 and conclude at Thodupuzha on October 28. CPI(M) leaders from the Centre and the State — E.P. Jayarajan, Thomas Issac, K.K. Shailaja, A.K. Balan, V.N. Vasavan, K.K. Jayachandran, Puthalath Dineshan, Anavoor Nagappan, P.K. Biju, M.M. Mani and S. Satheesh — will address the people at various centres.

Mr. Varghese said that the march will pass through major centres in the districts including Kallarkutty, Rajakkad, Rajakumari, Nedumkandam, Thookkupalam, Anakkara, Elappara, Kattappana, Cheruthoni, Moolamattam and Thodupuzha.

“After the government’s decision to amend the Kerala Government Land Assignment Bill, thousands of religious centres, schools and colleges, clubs, Anganwadis, and government buildings in the district were to be regularised. The tourism sector should be developed in the district after the amendment,” said Mr. Varghese.

